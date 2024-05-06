Delhi court denies bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in excise policy case
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of BRS leader K Kavitha in the cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22.