A Delhi court on Tuesday denied bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in the murder case of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal stadium. Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand refused to grant relief to Kumar after hearing the arguments of both the prosecution and defense at length.

The wrestler, who is lodged in jail since June 2, had sought relief from the court asserting that police built a false case against him and presented a "guilty image" of him.

Kumar was arrested on May 23 and is lodged in jail since June 2, 2021. He, along with others, allegedly assaulted former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends at the stadium in May over an alleged property dispute.

Dhankar succumbed to the injuries later. The post-mortem report said he died due to the “cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact".

(With inputs from PTI)

