Home >News >India >Delhi court denies bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in murder case

Delhi court denies bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in murder case

Premium
Sushil Kumar
1 min read . 06:21 PM IST Livemint

  • Sushil Kumar had sought relief from the court asserting that police built a false case against him and presented a 'guilty image' of him

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Delhi court on Tuesday denied bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in the murder case of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal stadium. Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand refused to grant relief to Kumar after hearing the arguments of both the prosecution and defense at length.

The wrestler, who is lodged in jail since June 2, had sought relief from the court asserting that police built a false case against him and presented a "guilty image" of him.

Kumar was arrested on May 23 and is lodged in jail since June 2, 2021. He, along with others, allegedly assaulted former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends at the stadium in May over an alleged property dispute.

Dhankar succumbed to the injuries later. The post-mortem report said he died due to the “cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact". 

(With inputs from PTI)

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Central banks lack tools to fight climate change: Nobel ...

Premium

E-Pension payment order gets integrated with Digi Locker

Premium

Facebook whistleblower to say former employer an 'urgen ...

Premium

Fuel prices linked to global oil rates, Centre, states ...

