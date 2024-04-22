Delhi Court directs AIIMS to form medical board, examine jailed Arvind Kejriwal amid insulin row
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wrote to superintendent of Tihar jail where he is lodged since April 1, claiming he has been asking for insulin every day and that AIIMS doctors never said there was no reason to worry about his diabetic condition
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: A Delhi court on Monday directed the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to constitute a medical board to examine Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, amid a row over insulin administration in Tihar jail.