Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia Violence case
- Sharjeel Imam had allegedly made speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13, 2019 and at the Aligarh Muslim University on December 16, 2019 where he threatened to cut off Assam and the rest of the Northeast from India
Delhi's Saket court on Saturday discharged Sharjeel Imam in the Jamia Violence case registered in 2019. Violence erupted after a clash between people protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act and police. Sharjeel was granted bail in 2021.
