Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Satyendra Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Special Judge Geetanjli Goel denied the relief to Jain, saying the stage was not fit for grant of bail to him. The court had reserved order after hearing arguments from Jain as well the ED. The ED had arrested Jain in a money laundering case. He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). After Jain was taken into custody, all the portfolios held by him were allocated to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Jain was arrested after the ED in April this year attached immovable properties worth ₹4.81 crore owned by companies named Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with disproportionate asset and money laundering case registered Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and others.

The ED had registered a criminal case against the AAP leader based on this FIR which was lodged by the CBI in which it had been alleged that Jain could not explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder.

Jain had reportedly floated or bought several shell companies in Delhi. He also laundered black money worth ₹16.39 crore through 54 shell companies of three hawala operators of Kolkata.

Jain owned a large number of shares in companies named Prayas, Indo, and Akinchan. However, after becoming Minister in Kejriwal's government, all his shares were transferred to his wife in 2015, as per reports.

These companies used to transfer cash payments to their Kolkata counterparts and later under the ruse of buying shares, would route back the money to Jain by employing legal means. The companies have reportedly laundered money to the tune of ₹16.39 crores from 2010 to 2014 to Satyendra Jain.

As per government sources, when prosecuted by the I-T Department, Jain surrendered black money in form of cash of ₹16.39 crore under Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS) 2016 on Benami names of Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

In November 2019, the Home Ministry approved the prosecution of Delhi minister Satyendra Jain in cases related to disproportionate assets and money laundering.

