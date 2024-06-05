Rouse Avenue Court extends the judicial custody of Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal till June 19.

Rouse Avenue Court dismisses the interim bail plea moved by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeking 7 days bail cited medical reasons, in Excise Policy money laundering case. Meanwhile, the Court has directed the concerned authorities to conduct of required medical tests. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Excise PMLA case | Rouse Avenue Court extends the judicial custody of Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal till June 19. He was produced virtually before the court today.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!