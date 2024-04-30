Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court denies bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in ED and CBI cases
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court denies bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the cases filed by the ED and CBI over the Delhi liquor policy scam. Sisodia to challenge the decision in the Delhi High Court.
The Delhi Rouse Avenue court dismissed the second bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, in cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the probe into the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22.