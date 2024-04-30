Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court denies bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the cases filed by the ED and CBI over the Delhi liquor policy scam. Sisodia to challenge the decision in the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi Rouse Avenue court dismissed the second bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, in cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the probe into the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Special judge for CBI and ED, Kaveri Baweja, denied the relief, saying the stage was not right to grant the bail.

The court heard arguments from the CBI and ED, as well as the counsel representing Sisodia, before pronouncing the order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Aam Aadmi Party said that Sisodia will now approach Delhi High Court against the court order rejecting his bail in alleged excise policy scam case.

Sisodia's bail rejected last month Last month, Sisodia's regular bail pleas, related to the Delhi Excise Policy case, were reserved by the Rouse Avenue court. The CBI opposed the bail, citing previous rejections, including by the Supreme Court, labeling Sisodia as the main accused.

Special judge Baweja reserved the order for April 30 after hearing submissions from the ED and CBI. Sisodia's counsel withdrew the plea for interim bail for Lok Sabha elections campaign. The CBI argued that Sisodia, a powerful political figure, doesn't meet the PMLA's bail criteria, as investigations are in early stages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sisodia, the former deputy CM of Delhi, who also served as excise minister in the Delhi government, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 last year in connection with the case. He was later arrested by the ED in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped policy in March 2023.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!