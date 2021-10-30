Gautam Thapar will have to remain behind bars after a Delhi court rejected his bail plea in connection with a money laundering case relating to an alleged bank loan fraud case.

Rouse Avenue's Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal rejected the bail plea of Thapar. He had reserved the order on last Saturday.

Advocate Amit Mahajan and Public Prosecutor NK Matta represented the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter.

Thapar was represented by advocate Vijay Aggarwal, advocate Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner of Karanjawala & Co. and a team comprising Vir Sandhu, Rajat Soni, Vivek Suri, Niharika Karanjawala, Apoorva Pandey, Mridul Yadav, Abhimanshu Dhyani and Sahil Modi.

The team had briefed Vijay Aggarwal, advocate to appear on behalf of Thapar.

ED had arrested Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar in a money laundering case following searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Mumbai. The Avantha group promoter is currently under judicial custody.

An ECIR has been registered against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty Ltd., Oyster Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. and others, alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for diversion/misappropriation of public money during the period 2017 to 2019.

