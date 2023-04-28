Home / News / India /  Delhi court dismisses Manish Sisodia's bail application in ED case linked to excise policy row
Back

A Delhi court dismissed former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea in connection with an ED case on on Friday. The senior AAP leader had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 9 in connection with a money laundering probe related to the UT's now scrapped excise scam. 

The Rouse Avenue Court had earlier reserved the order after hearing arguments on Sisodia's plea. The former lawmaker had claimed that his custody was no longer required for investigation. Special Judge MK Nagpal however said that the stage was not fit to grant him bail.

The court also deferred the passing of order on bail petitions of Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra - co-accused in the excise money-laundering case for May 6.

More to come…

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout