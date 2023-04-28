Delhi court dismisses Manish Sisodia's bail application in ED case linked to excise policy row1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 04:21 PM IST
Manish Sisodia was arrested by ED in the case on March 9.
A Delhi court dismissed former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea in connection with an ED case on on Friday. The senior AAP leader had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 9 in connection with a money laundering probe related to the UT's now scrapped excise scam.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×