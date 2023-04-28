Hello User
Home / News / India /  Delhi court dismisses Manish Sisodia's bail application in ED case linked to excise policy row

Delhi court dismisses Manish Sisodia's bail application in ED case linked to excise policy row

1 min read . 04:21 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
New Delhi, Apr 27 (ANI): AAP leader Manish Sisodia being brought to Rouse Avenue Court on the last day of his judicial custody in Delhi liquor policy case, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Manish Sisodia was arrested by ED in the case on March 9.

A Delhi court dismissed former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea in connection with an ED case on on Friday. The senior AAP leader had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 9 in connection with a money laundering probe related to the UT's now scrapped excise scam. 

The Rouse Avenue Court had earlier reserved the order after hearing arguments on Sisodia's plea. The former lawmaker had claimed that his custody was no longer required for investigation. Special Judge MK Nagpal however said that the stage was not fit to grant him bail.

The court also deferred the passing of order on bail petitions of Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra - co-accused in the excise money-laundering case for May 6.

More to come…

