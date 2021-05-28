Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi court dismisses West Bengal cop Ashok Mishra's bail plea in coal scam

Delhi court dismisses West Bengal cop Ashok Mishra's bail plea in coal scam

Premium
Mishra, the inspector-in-charge of the Bankura police station, was arrested on April 3 by the Enforcement Directorate. Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read . 04:45 PM IST PTI

  • Mishra, the inspector-in-charge of the Bankura police station, was arrested on April 3 by the Enforcement Directorate
  • The bail application was dismissed by Special Judge Virender Bhat who had heard arguments through video conferencing

New Delhi: A Delhi court has denied bail to West Bengal police officer Ashok Kumar Mishra, arrested in connection with the coal pilferage related money laundering case, saying his job was to prevent the illegal activities but it appears that he himself became a part of illegal coal mafia.

New Delhi: A Delhi court has denied bail to West Bengal police officer Ashok Kumar Mishra, arrested in connection with the coal pilferage related money laundering case, saying his job was to prevent the illegal activities but it appears that he himself became a part of illegal coal mafia.

Mishra, the inspector-in-charge of the Bankura police station, was arrested on April 3 by the Enforcement Directorate.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Mishra, the inspector-in-charge of the Bankura police station, was arrested on April 3 by the Enforcement Directorate.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The bail application was dismissed by Special Judge Virender Bhat who had heard arguments through video conferencing.

The judge in the order passed on May 22 observed that the material collected during the investigation in the case so far, prima-facie showed involvement of the accused in the offence of money laundering to the tune of more than 100 crores of rupees. 

“At the time of commission of offence, he was posted as Inspector-In-charge Bankuna Police Station. His job was to prevent the illegal activities but it appears that he himself became a part of illegal coal mafia. The allegations against him are very serious in nature," the judge said and declined to accept the arguments of senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, who represented Mishra.

ED's Special Public Prosecutors Amit Mahajan and Nitesh Rana opposed the plea saying that the accused had received 168 crore from Anoop Majee alias Lala which he was stated to have transferred to Delhi and Overseas.

Majee is alleged to be the kingpin in the West Bengal coal scam cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!