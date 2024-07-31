Delhi Court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha & others in alleged excise duty scam

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and BRS leader K Kavitha, along with other accused in the cases against them relating to the alleged Delhi liquor excise duty scam.

All the accused are facing investigation from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22.

The court has extended the judicial custody of all the accused in the CBI case till August 9, and in the ED probe till August 13.

INDIA bloc holds rally over Kejriwal’s health The Opposition INDIA bloc joined an AAP rally at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 30 to raise the issue of CM Kejriwal's “declining” health while in custody at Tihar jail.

Kejriwal is housed in Tihar in the money laundering case linked to the excise policy. AAP has alleged “conspiracy” to “kill” Kejriwal, who suffers from chronic diabetes, and raised concerns over his “falling” sugar levels. Citing a medical report, the party has claimed that Kejriwal's sugar levels fell 26 times between June 3 and July 7.

The party, a constituent of the INDIA bloc, has been accusing the BJP-led Central government and Lt Governor VK Saxena of playing with Kejriwal's life.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam and has been granted bail by the Supreme Court. However, he is currently lodged in Tihar in a connected CBI case.

Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Hits At BJP for ‘Hatred’ On Tuesday, Sunita Kejriwal, criticized the BJP for promoting “hatred” and obstructing the work of Delhi residents.

Speaking at an INDIA bloc rally, she claimed that her husband's life is at risk in Tihar Jail and alleged that he was framed in the excise policy case based on a single statement.