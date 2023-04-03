Home / News / India /  Delhi court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia in CBI case
A Delhi court on Monday extended judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17. The development came after the Central Bureau of Investigation sought an extension, contending that its probe was at a crucial stage. The senior AAP leader was produced before the Rouse Avenue court in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the state's now scrapped excise policy.

"If he is granted bail this will scuttle and compromise our investigation as the influence and interference are writ large," CBI had said earlier, opposing his plea. 

The probe body - which arrested Sisodia on February 26 - further claimed that Sisodia had destroyed phones in order to ‘destroy the chat’.

Earlier on March 31, the Special Court denied bail plea to Manish Sisodia stating that the evidence collected so far by the CBI not only shows the applicant's active participation in the above criminal conspiracy but also shows the prima facie commission of some substantive offences of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act by him.

(With inputs from agencies)

