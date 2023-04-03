Delhi court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia in CBI case1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 02:25 PM IST
The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday extended judicial custody of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister till April 17, 2023 in the CBI's case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy.
A Delhi court on Monday extended judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17. The development came after the Central Bureau of Investigation sought an extension, contending that its probe was at a crucial stage. The senior AAP leader was produced before the Rouse Avenue court in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the state's now scrapped excise policy.
