A Delhi Court extended former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's judicial custody by 14 days as the Central Bureau of Investigation probes an alleged excise policy scam. The senior AAP leader remains under Enforcement Directorate custody till March 22.

Sisodia insisted that no fruitful purpose would be served to keep him in custody as all the recoveries have already been made. The AAP leader also noted that he had joined the investigation as and when asked by the CBI, and that other accused individuals have already been granted bail.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case on February 26 and was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 6. Special Judge MK Nagpal has now extended Sisodia's Judicial custody till April 3. The bail petition for the matter is listed for arguments on March 21.

Meanwhile AAP leaders have alleged that the Central agencies do not want Sisodia to come out of jail.

"Another false case has been filed against Manish Sisodia in the name of Feedback Unit. They are saying that Manish Sisodia was spying on the Prime Minister, who is the most powerful, and the central government agencies did not know about it. They say that this was happening for eight years", fellow party leader had asserted after the CBI filed a fresh FIR against Sisodia in the Delhi government feedback unit case.

