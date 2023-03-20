Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody by 14 days in excise policy case1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been extended for 14 days. The case pertains to the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the state's now scrapped excise policy.
A Delhi Court extended former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's judicial custody by 14 days as the Central Bureau of Investigation probes an alleged excise policy scam. The senior AAP leader remains under Enforcement Directorate custody till March 22.
