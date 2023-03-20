"Another false case has been filed against Manish Sisodia in the name of Feedback Unit. They are saying that Manish Sisodia was spying on the Prime Minister, who is the most powerful, and the central government agencies did not know about it. They say that this was happening for eight years", fellow party leader had asserted after the CBI filed a fresh FIR against Sisodia in the Delhi government feedback unit case.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}