A Delhi Court on Monday extended former Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's custody till May 23 in an Enforcement Directorate case. The ED had arrested the senior AAP leader on March 9 in connection with the city's now scrapped liquor policy.

Sisodia had earlier approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the money laundering case filed by the ED. He filed a regular bail plea as well as an interim bail application on the ground of illness of his wife. The senior politician also challenge the trial court's April 28 order that dismissed his plea on the grounds that the evidence prima facie "speaks volumes of his involvement in commission of the offence."

The former lawmaker was brought to the Rouse Avenue Court at the end of his judicial custody earlier on Monday afternoon.

#WATCH Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia brought to Rouse Avenue Court at the end of his judicial custody in the ED case of excise policy matter pic.twitter.com/r3NJSNwdSI — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

The Rouse Avenue Court ha dismissed his bail plea towards the end of April, stating that “this case of economic offences having serious repercussions upon the general public and society at large as the evidence collected during investigation speaks volumes of his involvement in the commission of the said offence".

Last week on Thursday, the HC issued a notice to the ED on Sisodia's bail plea, calling for a joint reply to be filed within a week. The case has been listed for May 11.

The AAP had earlier asserted that entire case was "bogus" and called for the BJP to tender an apology. The BJP meanwhile accused senior AAP leaders of presenting a "twisted and misleading" reference to the bail order for the two key accused. They have also demanded that a contempt of court proceeding be initiated against the AAP leaders.

(With inputs from agencies)