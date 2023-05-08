Delhi Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody in ED case linked to excise policy1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday extended Manish Sisodia's judicial custody in the ED case of excise policy matter till May 23.
A Delhi Court on Monday extended former Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's custody till May 23 in an Enforcement Directorate case. The ED had arrested the senior AAP leader on March 9 in connection with the city's now scrapped liquor policy.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×