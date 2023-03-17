Delhi's Rouse Avenues Court extended the custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by five additional days on Friday. The Enforcement Directorate had sought seven more days of remand following the arrest and interrogation of the senior AAP leader. The money laundering case pertains to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the city's now scrapped excise policy.

Sisodia was produced before special judge M K Nagpal on Friday amid heavy security deployment inside and outside premises. The ED told the court that crucial information had come up during Sisodia's custody and he had to be confronted with other accused individuals.

The Court also allowed Sisodia to sign cheques for his family's expenses and his wife's medical expenses - of ₹40,000 and ₹45,000 respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)