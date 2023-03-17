Delhi's Rouse Avenues Court extended the custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by five additional days on Friday. The Enforcement Directorate had sought seven more days of remand following the arrest and interrogation of the senior AAP leader. The money laundering case pertains to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the city's now scrapped excise policy.

