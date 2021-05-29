Delhi Court on Saturday extended wrestler Sushil Kumar 's police remand for 4 days in connection to Chhatrasal Stadium brawl, news agency ANI reported.

Kumar was nabbed last week and remanded in police custody for six days. On Saturday, Sushil Kumar was produced before the court at the end of the remand period.

"In the interest of justice, I deem it appropriate to allow the application of the police for four days only," Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Goel said.

The police had sought Sushil Kumar's custody for seven days.

The case relates to the May 4 incident at the stadium in which wrestler Sagar Rana died and two of his friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar, were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has arrested two more people in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl in which one wrestler died and his two friends were injured, officials said on Friday.

The accused, Rohit Karoria and Bijender, were arrested from the national capital, they said.

The police said that a total of nine people, including Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, have been arrested so far in the incident.

Kumar and his associate Ajay were taken to Bathinda and Chandigarh in connection with the ongoing investigation to ascertain the sequence of events that unfolded after they fled the city following the wrestler's death, a senior police officer said.

Kumar suspended from job at Northern Railways

Last week, the wrestler was suspended from his job at Northern Railways.

"A case against Sushil Kumar, (Adhoc)JAG/ IRTS, on premature repatriation to Northern Railway from NDMC, in respect of a criminal offence is under investigation. He was detained in police custody on 23rd May, 2021 for a period exceeding forty-eight hours.

A case against Sushil Kumar, (Adhoc)JAG/ IRTS, on premature repatriation to Northern Railway from NDMC, in respect of a criminal offence is under investigation, a Railways official said.

"Now, therefore Sushil Kumar JAG/ (Adhoc) IRTS is deemed to have been suspended with effect from the date of detention i.e. 23rd May, 2021 in terms of Rule 5 (2) of (D&A) Rules, 1968 and shall remain under suspension until further orders," official added.

