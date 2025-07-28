Delhi Court frames charges against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, 10 others in Delhi Waqf Board corruption case

A Delhi court has formed corruption charges against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and 10 others for alleged illegal appointments at the Delhi Waqf Board. The CBI's supplementary chargesheet identifies Khan as the main accused, and accuses him misusing his position as chairman from 2016 to 2021.

Published28 Jul 2025, 12:46 PM IST
FIle photo of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan near the Jamia Nagar police station, in New Delhi. A local court has framed corruption charges in relation to alleged illegal appointments at the Delhi Waqf Board under Khan's term as Chairman.
FIle photo of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan near the Jamia Nagar police station, in New Delhi. A local court has framed corruption charges in relation to alleged illegal appointments at the Delhi Waqf Board under Khan's term as Chairman. (File Photo )

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has on July 28, passed an order framing corruption charges against Amanatullah Khan, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) MLA from Okhla, and others, in connection with alleged illegal appointments made to the Delhi Waqf Board, according to reports.

This comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently filed a supplemental chargesheet in the matter, wherein Amanatullah Khan has been named as the main accused.

Delhi Waqf Board illegal recruitment case

The court's charges, based on corruption and criminal conspiracy, is against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and 10 others accused of alleged irregularities in recruitment to the Delhi Waqf Board, Bar & Bench reported.

The order was passed by Rouse Avenue Courts Special Judge (PC Act) Dig Vinay Singh on July 28 (Monday). The report added that a detailed copy of the judgement has not yet been released.

Who are the other accused?

The report identified the 10 others accused in the alleged illegal recruitment case as — Mahboob Alam, Hamid Akhtar, Kifayatullah Khan, Rafisshan Khan, Imran Ali, Md Ahrar, Aquib Jawed, Azhar Khan, Zakir Khan, and Abudul Mannar.

What is the case?

The Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) illegal recruitment case is regarding alleged misuse of power in the recruitment process for positions in the institution. The CBI case alleges that as Chairman of the DWB, AAP's Amanatullah Khan misued his power to violate the rules to fill roles.

According to the allegations by the CBI, he abused his official position as DWB chairman between 2016 and 2021 for a series of illegal appointments, including naming Mahboob Alam as the Board’s CEO.

Besides, the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Delhi branch is also investigating the matter for alleged money laundering.

Pre-arrest bail in ‘obstruction of arrest’ case

Earlier in February, Amanatullah Khan was granted anticipatory bail on furnishing a bond of 25,000 and one surety in the like amount by the Delhi court in an ‘obstruction of arrest’ case. He was accused of obstructing police personnel from arresting Shahwez Khan, an alleged proclaimed offender.

Khan and his supporters were booked under sections 221 (obstruction of public servants while they are performing their duties), 132 (criminal force or assault against a public servant while they are performing their duties), among others, of the BNS.

