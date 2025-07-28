Delhi Court frames charges against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, 10 others in Delhi Waqf Board corruption case

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has on July 28, passed an order framing corruption charges against Amanatullah Khan, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) MLA from Okhla, and others, in connection with alleged illegal appointments made to the Delhi Waqf Board, according to reports.

This comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently filed a supplemental chargesheet in the matter, wherein Amanatullah Khan has been named as the main accused.

Delhi Waqf Board illegal recruitment case The court's charges, based on corruption and criminal conspiracy, is against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and 10 others accused of alleged irregularities in recruitment to the Delhi Waqf Board, Bar & Bench reported.

The order was passed by Rouse Avenue Courts Special Judge (PC Act) Dig Vinay Singh on July 28 (Monday). The report added that a detailed copy of the judgement has not yet been released.

Who are the other accused? The report identified the 10 others accused in the alleged illegal recruitment case as — Mahboob Alam, Hamid Akhtar, Kifayatullah Khan, Rafisshan Khan, Imran Ali, Md Ahrar, Aquib Jawed, Azhar Khan, Zakir Khan, and Abudul Mannar.

What is the case? The Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) illegal recruitment case is regarding alleged misuse of power in the recruitment process for positions in the institution. The CBI case alleges that as Chairman of the DWB, AAP's Amanatullah Khan misued his power to violate the rules to fill roles.

According to the allegations by the CBI, he abused his official position as DWB chairman between 2016 and 2021 for a series of illegal appointments, including naming Mahboob Alam as the Board’s CEO.

Besides, the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Delhi branch is also investigating the matter for alleged money laundering.

Pre-arrest bail in ‘obstruction of arrest’ case Earlier in February, Amanatullah Khan was granted anticipatory bail on furnishing a bond of ₹25,000 and one surety in the like amount by the Delhi court in an ‘obstruction of arrest’ case. He was accused of obstructing police personnel from arresting Shahwez Khan, an alleged proclaimed offender.

