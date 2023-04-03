A court in Delhi on Monday ordered the framing of charges against Yasin Bhatkal, co-founder of the banned terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen (IM), and 10 others in a case of conspiring to wage war against India in 2012. The ruling come as the court on 31 March noted that prima facie, the IM functionaries entered into criminal conspiracy for the commission of terrorist activities in various parts of India.

