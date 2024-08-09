Delhi court gives release order as Manish Sisodia submits two bail bonds, sureties in CBI and ED

Manish Sisodia granted bail: Delhi Rouse Avenue Court gives release order after the counsels for Manish Sisodia submitted two bail bonds of ₹10 lakh each and two sureties of like amount each in the CBI as well as ED case registered in connection with the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22.
Earlier today, the Supreme Court bench consisting of Justice B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan granted bail to Manish Sisodia in the excise policy irregularities cases.
While granting bail, the court has imposed various conditions including surrendering the passport and not influencing witnesses.
(More to come…)
