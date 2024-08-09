Hello User
Next Story
Delhi court gives release order as Manish Sisodia submits two bail bonds, sureties in CBI and ED
BREAKING NEWS

Delhi court gives release order as Manish Sisodia submits two bail bonds, sureties in CBI and ED

Livemint

  • The Supreme Court bench consisting of Justice B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan granted bail to Manish Sisodia in the excise policy irregularities cases.

Sisodia was on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, granted bail by the Supreme Court in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam

Manish Sisodia granted bail: Delhi Rouse Avenue Court gives release order after the counsels for Manish Sisodia submitted two bail bonds of 10 lakh each and two sureties of like amount each in the CBI as well as ED case registered in connection with the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court bench consisting of Justice B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan granted bail to Manish Sisodia in the excise policy irregularities cases.

While granting bail, the court has imposed various conditions including surrendering the passport and not influencing witnesses.

(More to come…)

