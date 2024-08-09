Manish Sisodia granted bail: Delhi Rouse Avenue Court gives release order after the counsels for Manish Sisodia submitted two bail bonds of ₹10 lakh each and two sureties of like amount each in the CBI as well as ED case registered in connection with the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22.
Earlier today, the Supreme Court bench consisting of Justice B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan granted bail to Manish Sisodia in the excise policy irregularities cases.
