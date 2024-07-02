Delhi's Patiala House Court grants two hours custody parole to MP Rashid Engineer to take oath as MP on July 5 in Parliament.

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted two hours custody parole to Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer to take oath as Member of Parliament (MP) on July 5 in Parliament.

Rashid had sought interim bail or custody parole to take oath as MP.

Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as an independent candidate.

Earlier on Monday, news agency ANI reported that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had given its consent for newly-elected MP Abdul Rashid to take the oath of office on July 5 under certain conditions, including not interacting with media.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the NIA counsel said that the MP should finish taking the oath and all other activities within one day only. A Delhi court adjourned Rashid's interim bail plea hearing until July 1 and granted the NIA time to file its reply on the petition.

Rashid, who has been in jail since 2019 after being charged in a terror-funding case, sought interim bail or custody parole to take the oath as an MP in the Parliament.

It is important to know that Rashid contested the election as an independent candidate. Since he was in jail, his two sons led his campaign, which started just two weeks before the Baramulla constituency voted in the fifth polling phase on May 20, 2024.

Rashid's Lok Sabha win came as a shocker since he contested the elections from Tihar jail, where he has been for the last five years facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act(UAPA).

Rashid is a former two-time MLA from Langate seat in north Kashmir. Before entering mainstream politics, he was a close aide of slain Hurriyat leader and JKPC founder Abdul Gani Lone, the father of Sajad Lone, who heads the People's Conference.

