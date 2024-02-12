 Delhi court grants 3-day interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 12 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.40 -2.76%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 406.85 -2.11%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.10 -1.10%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 707.90 -2.26%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 501.40 2.26%
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi court grants 3-day interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia
Back Back

Delhi court grants 3-day interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia

 Livemint

The interim bail for Manish Sisodia came after multiple hearings during which Enforcement Directorate cited the influence of former deputy Chief Minister of Delhi to oppose the bail

AAP leader Manish Sisodia arrives at his residence in New Delhi (PTI)Premium
AAP leader Manish Sisodia arrives at his residence in New Delhi (PTI)

The court in Delhi on Monday granted 3-day interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, allowing him to attend the wedding of his niece. The AAP leader is jailed for almost an year in the Delhi excise policy case. The interim bail for Manish Sisodia came after multiple hearings during which Enforcement Directorate cited the influence of former deputy Chief Minister of Delhi to oppose the bail. 

Special judge M K Nagpal granted interim bail to Manish Sisodia from February 13-15 in the corruption and money laundering cases.

Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 26 February 2023 in the Delhi excise policy case. The federal agency alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy and subsequently ED took over the case. 

The AAP leader applied for multiple times and contended that ED doesn't have anything concrete against him apart from the testimony of government's approver. 

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs 

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Feb 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App