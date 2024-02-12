Delhi court grants 3-day interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia
The court in Delhi on Monday granted 3-day interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, allowing him to attend the wedding of his niece. The AAP leader is jailed for almost an year in the Delhi excise policy case. The interim bail for Manish Sisodia came after multiple hearings during which Enforcement Directorate cited the influence of former deputy Chief Minister of Delhi to oppose the bail.