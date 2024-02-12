Delhi court grants 3-day interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia

The court in Delhi on Monday granted 3-day interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, allowing him to attend the wedding of his niece. The AAP leader is jailed for almost an year in the Delhi excise policy case. The interim bail for Manish Sisodia came after multiple hearings during which Enforcement Directorate cited the influence of former deputy Chief Minister of Delhi to oppose the bail. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Special judge M K Nagpal granted interim bail to Manish Sisodia from February 13-15 in the corruption and money laundering cases.

Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 26 February 2023 in the Delhi excise policy case. The federal agency alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy and subsequently ED took over the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AAP leader applied for multiple times and contended that ED doesn't have anything concrete against him apart from the testimony of government's approver.

While the courts rejected the bail application of the AAP leader, judge M K Nagpal allowed Manish Sisodia to visit is ailing wife once a week while in custody. The decision came after Sisodia requested the court in January for permission to visit his wife twice a week.

"Earlier, the court has granted me permission to visit my wife, and there have been no complaints against me for flouting any conditions imposed by the court," Manish Sisodia's lawyer submitted in the court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

