Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has granted bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his sons and party leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav in the land-for-jobs money laundering case, PTI reprorted on October 7.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted the bail on furnishing a personal bail bond of ₹1 lakh each, noting that they were not arrested during the investigation, the report added.

The trio appeared before the court after being summoned by Judge Gogne who took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet against the accused.

The final report was filed before the Delhi Court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 6. The ED's case was filed based on an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Prasad's tenure as railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, the ED said.

Earlier Developments Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court granted regular bail to businessman Amit Katyal on medical grounds. He is charged in a land-for-job money laundering case.

"Katyal was arrested in November 2023. Since then, he was in custody. He is even a witness in the connected CBI case. His health condition was not good and he had undergone the surgery," the senior advocate argued.

On September 7, the Rouse Avenue court postponed its decision on the summons for Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and other accused individuals.

Earlier, on August 6, the ED filed a supplementary charge sheet naming Lalu, Tejashwi, and others, including Lallan Chaudhary, Hazari Rai, Dharmender Kumar, Akhileshwar Singh, Ravinder Kumar, the late Lal Babu Rai, Sonmatia Devi, the late Kishun Dev Rai, and Sanjay Rai. This charge sheet includes 96 supporting documents.

(With inputs from PTI)