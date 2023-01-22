A court in Delhi on Saturday granted bail to a man, accused of molesting the Chairman of the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal. The court noted that there is no useful purpose in keeping the accused behind bars at the present stage of the trial.

“...I am of the view that no useful purpose will be served by keeping the accused behind the bars. Accordingly, accused Harish Chander is admitted to bail subject to furnishing bail bond of ₹50,000 with one surety of the like amount…," Metropolitan Magistrate Sanghmitra said.

Delhi Police opposed the bail of the accused claiming that if this can happen to the Chief of DCW, then it can happen to anyone.

“No doubt that the nature of accusations is serious and is a relevant consideration at this stage of deciding the application of bail, however, it is not the only test or factor to be considered. It is the basic principle of criminal law that the accused is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty and it would be impermissible for the court, at this stage, while deciding the bail application, to subject the accused to a pre-mature trial," the court said.

The police registered FIR against Chander under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

During the hearing, the court specifically asked the investigating officer about the need for custodial interrogation of the accused to which the IO replied in the negative. The court noted that the accused has no criminal record and the state has failed to prove its apprehension that the accused might influence the complainant or the witness.

Swati Maliwal alleged on Thursday that while she was on an inspection during the night, she was molested by a drunk man who also dragged her in his car for 10-15 meters outside All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS).

