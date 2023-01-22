Delhi court grants bail to man accused of molesting DCW Chairman Swati Maliwal2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 12:54 AM IST
- The court noted that there is no useful purpose in keeping the accused behind bars at the present stage of the trail
A court in Delhi on Saturday granted bail to a man, accused of molesting the Chairman of the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal. The court noted that there is no useful purpose in keeping the accused behind bars at the present stage of the trial.
