Delhi court grants BJP leader Hans Raj bail in defamation complaint by Sisodia

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to BJP leader Hans Raj Hans in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia .

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja granted the relief after the BJP MP appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued in the matter and moved an application seeking bail.

The court granted the bail on a personal bond of ₹20,000 with one surety of the like amount.

Sisodia had filed the complaint against Hans and other BJP leaders -- Memebrs of Parliament Manoj Tiwari and Pravesh Verma, MLAs Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Vijender Gupta and BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana -- for allegedly making corruption charges against him in relation to Delhi government schools' classrooms.

The other accused were granted bail earlier after they appeared before the court, while Hans had moved an exemption application.

“As accused Hansraj Hans is appearing for the first time before the court, he is admitted to bail on furnishing of bail bonds in the sum of ₹20,000 with one surety of like amount as offence is bailable in nature. Bail bonds furnished and accepted," the court observed.

It further said, “All accused persons are directed to appear in person on next date of hearing without any excuse. Put up for framing of notice on November 18."

Sisodia in the defamation case had stated that all the allegations made by the BJP leaders jointly were false, defamatory and derogatory and intending to harm and damage his reputation and goodwill.

If convicted, the offence of defamation entails a maximum punishment of two years.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

