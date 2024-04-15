Delhi court issues notice to CBI on BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea in excise policy case
Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the bail plea moved by BRS leader K Kavitha in the money laundering case related to the excise policy of the national capital. The court will hear the matter next on April 22 and will decide on the bail plea based on the response of the central agency.