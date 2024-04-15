Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the bail plea moved by BRS leader K Kavitha in the money laundering case related to the excise policy of the national capital. The court will hear the matter next on April 22 and will decide on the bail plea based on the response of the central agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In her bail plea, K Kavitha sought interim relief on the grounds that the BRS has declared her as a 'Star Campaigner' for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and she must attend to her election duties from 20th April to 11th May.

The development came as the CBI arrested K Kavitha from Tihar jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case. She was sent to three-day CBI custody, after which K Kavitha was produced before the court, where the central agency submitted that she was not required for further custodial interrogation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Not giving satisfactory replies’: CBI CBI submitted that the BRS leader is not giving satisfactory replies and is being evasive about the queries related to Delhi's excise policy scam.

"She also did not divulge true facts and gave evasive replies to most of the questions asked. Her replies were contrary to oral and documentary evidence gathered by the CBI during the investigation. She was not disclosing the facts truthfully, despite being confronted with the evidence and also concealing the facts, which are exclusively in her knowledge," the CBI told the court.

"Her further custodial interrogation is not required at this stage. As already submitted...she is deliberately and intentionally evading the just and relevant questions related to the case. She, being a prominent politician, is a very influential person, as such, there are credible reasons to believe that she may influence the witnesses and the potential witnesses, who are yet to be examined, tamper with the evidence to be further collected and may hamper the ongoing investigation," the central agency added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15 from Hyderabad in a case related to an alleged liquor policy scam. The central agencies have claimed that K Kavitha and her associates paid around ₹100 crore to the senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to get undue favors in Delhi's excise policy.

