Delhi court issues notice to Sonia Gandhi on challenge to alleged 1980–81 electoral roll entry

A Sessions Court in Delhi has issued a notice to Congress MP Sonia Gandhi in a revision petition challenging a Magistrate’s decision to dismiss a complaint concerning her alleged inclusion in the 1980–81 electoral rolls. The court has also issued notice to the State and called for the trial court record (TCR). The matter has been listed for hearing on 6 January.

Why has the Delhi court issued notice to Sonia Gandhi now? The notice arises from a revision petition filed against a 11 September order in which a Delhi court dismissed a plea seeking action over Gandhi’s alleged appearance on the electoral roll three years before she became an Indian citizen. The Sessions Court will now re-examine whether the Magistrate’s dismissal was justified.

What is the allegation about Sonia Gandhi’s 1980–81 voter roll entry? The complainant, Vikas Tripathi, alleges that in January 1980 Sonia Gandhi’s name appeared as a voter in the New Delhi constituency, despite her not yet holding Indian citizenship. The petition argues that this inclusion was unlawful and requires a police investigation.

What did the earlier court say when dismissing the complaint?

The complaint was dismissed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia, who found no grounds to order an investigation under Section 175(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Why does the petitioner claim the voter roll entry was improper? Presenting arguments before the Magistrate, senior advocate Pavan Narang, appearing for the complainant, argued:

“In January 1980 Ms. Gandhi's name was added as a voter of New Delhi constituency when she was not an Indian citizen.”

He added: “First, you have to satisfy the threshold of citizenship, then you will become a resident of an area.”

Narang suggested that in 1980 the proof of residence “was probably a ration card or a passport”.

What happened to Sonia Gandhi’s voter records in 1980, 1982 and 1983? According to Narang, Gandhi’s name was deleted in 1982 along with that of Sanjay Gandhi after his death. “If she was a citizen, then why was her name deleted in 1982?” he asked.

He argued that “the election commission must have found something wrong prompting deletion of her name from the electoral rolls.”

Narang added that her name was re-entered in 1983 when she acquired Indian citizenship.

What legal provisions does the petition rely on? The plea is filed under Section 175(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which empowers a Magistrate to order an investigation. The complainant alleges “some forgery” and that a public authority was “cheated”.

“My limited request is to either direct the police to register an FIR under the appropriate sections. Whether they are made or not is the domain of the police,” Narang submitted.

Why was the notice served on her birthday significant? The Sessions Court’s notice was served on 9 December — Sonia Gandhi’s 79th birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on X:

"Birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi Ji. May she be blessed with a long life and good health."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote:

"Extending warm birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. A steadfast champion of the rights of the marginalised, she has remained a symbol of grace, meeting every challenge with courage, resilience, sacrifice and selfless dedication."

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal described her as the Congress’ “lodestar” who continues to speak “boldly with clarity on issues of national importance.”

Born on 9 December 1946, Gandhi remains the longest-serving president of the Indian National Congress, having led the 139-year-old party for nearly two decades before handing over the post to Rahul Gandhi in 2017.