’ED not acting without bias’: What trial court judge said in Arvind Kejriwal’s bail order

  • In a bail order released on Friday, the trial court said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) failed to furnish direct evidence linking Arvind Kejriwal to the proceeds of crime.

Livemint
Updated04:55 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(HT_PRINT)

Granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a liquor policy case, a Delhi court Special Judge Niyay Bindu held that prima facie his guilt was yet to be established.

In the bail order made available on Friday, the judge quoted Benjamin Franklin, one of the founding fathers of the US, to say "It is better that 100 guilty persons should escape than an innocent person should suffer".

The court also noted that the complete truth shall be established on the basis of the incriminating material, if available on record which the investigating agency is under an obligation to procure in a legal manner by following the procedural.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has stayed the bail on an appeal by the ED.

Also Read | Here’s why Arvind Kejriwal stares at tricky road ahead if granted bail this time

Here's what Delhi court said in the bail order

1) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) failed to furnish direct evidence linking Arvind Kejriwal to the proceeds of crime.

2) It may be possible that some persons known to the applicant are having involvement in an offence....but the ED has failed to give any direct evidence against the applicant in respect of the proceeds of the crime.

3) It is also noticeable that the ED is silent about the facts as to how the proceeds of crime have been utilized in Assembly Elections in Goa by AAP as, admittedly, after about two years, the bigger portion of the alleged amount remains to be traced out

4) The judge said the ED had failed to clarify as to how much time it required to trace the complete money trail.

Also Read | ’Perverse, there is direct evidence’: ED in HC on Kejriwal’s bail order

5) The maxim of law that every person must be presumed innocent until proven guilty seems to be not applicable in the given case in respect of the present accused, she said.

6) The judge quoted Benjamin Franklin, one of the founding fathers of the US, to say "It is better that 100 guilty persons should escape than an innocent person should suffer".

“This principle imposes a duty upon the court not only to prevent guilty individuals from escaping justice but also to ensure that no innocent should be punished.”

7) There have been thousands of cases where the accused underwent a long-lasting trial and agony resulting from the same till the date they were acquitted by the court for being innocent.

"Unfortunately, the mental and physical agony of such a person cannot be compensated in any manner whatsoever," she said.

8) If an accused undergoes the atrocities of the system till his innocence is discovered, he would never be able to conceive that justice has actually been done to him.

Also Read | ED moves Delhi HC challenging bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal in excise case

9) The probe agency has failed to answer this objection of the applicant.

10) Investigation is an art and sometimes one accused is given a lollypop of bail and pardon and induced with some assurance to make them tell the story behind the offence.

"If it is so, then any person can be implicated and kept behind the bars by artistically procuring the material against him after artistically avoiding/ withdrawing exculpatory material from the record. This very scenario constrains the court to draw an inference against the investigating agency that it is not acting without bias," PTI reported quoting the judge..

On Thursday, releasing Kejriwal on a personal bond of 1 lakh, the judge, however, imposed certain conditions on the AAP leader before granting him the relief, including that he would not try to hamper the investigation or influence the witnesses.

– with inputs from PTI

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndia’ED not acting without bias’: What trial court judge said in Arvind Kejriwal’s bail order

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.85
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.5 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

305.00
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-7.05 (-2.26%)

ITC

419.60
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.89%)

Vedanta

469.95
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-0.3 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

476.20
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
41.8 (9.62%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,584.25
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
89.05 (5.96%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

409.70
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
22.35 (5.77%)

Honasa Consumer

449.85
10:26 AM | 21 JUN 2024
23.5 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,533.00538.00
    Chennai
    74,110.00757.00
    Delhi
    73,894.00684.00
    Kolkata
    73,533.00538.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue