Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has deferred the pronouncement of order on the regular bail plea of BRS leader K Kavitha in the CBI case to May 6.

Kavitha is currently under judicial custody in a money laundering case associated with an alleged excise policy scam. She was initially arrested by the ED from her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on March 15. Later, on April 11, she was arrested by the CBI from Tihar jail.

Kavitha's father and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has refuted all allegations against his daughter in the Delhi excise policy case. He alleged that the scam was specially created by the Centre to enforce BJP's grasp over Aam Aadmi Party and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The former Telangana CM contended that her daughter K Kavitha is “innocent" saying that “such big leaders" should not be kept in jail for so long.

Also read: CM Arvind Kejriwal will reveal truth, provide proofs in 'so-called' liquor scam tomorrow: Wife Sunita "They (BJP) have troubled every CM in the country... But they were unable to catch hold of Arvind Kejriwal and K Chandrashekar Rao, they were strong leaders and were running governments," ANI quoted the BRS chief as saying.

He further said, thus, they orchestrated a conspiracy for political gain through the LG of Delhi. The Excise Policy of Delhi was manipulated into a scam, leading to the unjustified arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and my daughter K Kavitha, he said, "Nothing was recovered."

Also read: Delhi excise policy case: BRS' Kavitha ‘threatened’ SC Reddy to pay money to AAP, CBI tells court The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy.

The probe agencies accused the “prime suspects" of granting undue favours to licence holders, waiving or reducing the licence fee and extending the L-1 licence without the competent authority's approval.

Also read: ED acted in most highhanded manner, Arvind Kejriwal tells SC in Delhi excise policy case In a related development, the Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday, April 28, dismissed the second bail petition of AAP leader Manish Sisodia accused in the Delhi excise policy scam. The AAP leader, who has been in custody since February 26, 2023, had sought regular bail on the grounds of delay in trial in both CBI and ED cases.

This was the second time, the court rejected his bail plea. His first bail plea was dismissed on March 31, 2023.

(With ANI inputs)

