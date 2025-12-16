Delhi court refuses to take cognizance of National Herald money laundering case against Rahul Gandhi, others: Here's why

A Delhi court has on 16 December refused to take cognizance of the National Herald money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and five others, PTI reported.

The Rouse Avenue court told the ED it may continue further investigation. But that the court cannot take cognisance at this stage. It reasoned that since the case is based on a private complaint filed by Subramanian Swamy and the magistrate’s summoning orders, and not on any official first information report (FIR) filed with the police, the court cannot act, ANI added.

The Enforcement Directorate has said it will appeal the court order, PTI added.

National Herald money laundering case: Why did court refuse to take cognizance? As per the PTI report, Special Judge Vishal Gogne said that the chargesheet filed in the case is based on an investigation into a complaint by a private person and not on an FIR of a predicate offence. Adding, “Its cognizance is impermissible in law.”

Further, reading out the operative part from the order, Justice Gogne said that the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has already lodged an FIR in the case, and hence it will be premature to adjudicate on ED's arguments in the case based on merits. The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.

It has been alleged that they acquired properties worth approximately ₹2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which publishes the National Herald newspaper.

The investigation agency further alleged that the Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which "fraudulently" usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a ₹90 crore loan.