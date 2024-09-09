Delhi court remands AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to judicial custody till September 23

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan will be in judicial custody until September 23 amid an ED investigation into the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case.

Livemint
Published9 Sep 2024, 05:38 PM IST
Delhi court remands AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to judicial custody till September 23
Delhi court remands AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to judicial custody till September 23(ANI)

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has been remanded in judicial custody till September 23 as the ED probes the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case. The senior politician was taken into custody earlier this month following a search at his Okhla residence.

Khan was produced before the Rouse Avenue court on Monday afternoon after his seven-day Enforcement Directorate custody ran out. The order was passed after the ED sought his detention in judicial custody. The probe agency said Khan might influence witnesses and hamper the investigation if he was released.

The ED told the court that Khan had been non-cooperative during his earlier remand. He had been arrested on September 2 after being ‘evasive’ while answering certain questions during searches at his home. 

The money laundering probe against Khan stems from two FIRs, one registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Delhi Wakf Board-related "irregularities" and another by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch related to a case of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

Also Read | AAP-Congress alliance in Haryana hits dead end? AAP to go solo on all 90 seats

Khan is under scrutiny over the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case linked to the purchase of a property worth 36 crores. Four people have been accused of aiding the purchase — with the AAP leader named as the main accused. Special public prosecutor Manish Jain had earlier said that the funds in question were derived from criminal activities.

Several key AAP leaders have been arrested by federal agencies in recent years in connection with various money laundering cases — including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were released on bail earlier this year while former minister Satyendar Jain remains in custody.

The AAP has stoutly defended Khan, claiming he had been framed in a "false" case like its other leaders for raising their voice against the BJP.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: HC grants bail to liquor businessman, AAP volunteer

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 05:38 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi court remands AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to judicial custody till September 23

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.40
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.22%)

    Bharat Electronics

    281.55
    03:47 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -2.1 (-0.74%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    298.95
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -9.95 (-3.22%)

    State Bank Of India

    784.30
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    1.7 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals

    1,204.15
    03:50 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    96.5 (8.71%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    1,030.40
    03:55 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    78.5 (8.25%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,078.90
    03:46 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    53.35 (5.2%)

    General Insurance Corporation Of India

    403.65
    03:57 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    19.9 (5.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.09
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue