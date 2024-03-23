Delhi court extends Enforcement Directorate's custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till March 26
BRS MLC K Kavitha was brought before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court as the ED sought an extension of her custody which ended today. The agency informed the Court that searches are underway at Kavitha's nephew, Mekha Saran's residence.
A Delhi court on March 23 further remanded Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) legislator K Kavitha to the Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 26 in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy case.
