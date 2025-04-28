Delhi court reserves order on NIA plea seeking 12-day custody of Tahawwur Rana

A Delhi court has reserved an order on a plea from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking to extend 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana's custody for 12 more days.

Tahawwur Rana, who was recently extradited from the United States (US), was produced before a special NIA court in Delhi on Monday.

According to the federal investigation agency, Rana was produced before judge Chander Jit Singh.

A PTI report stated that the judge is likely to pronounce the order shortly

The legal team of the central investigative agency, led by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, was present in the courtroom.

Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann are likely to represented the National Investigation Agency in an in chamber proceeding.

Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from Delhi Legal Services Authority is representing Rana.

Earlier, following his extradition, the court had sent Rana to NIA custody for 18 days. The tenure of the custody ends today.

The judge allowed Rana to use only a "soft-tip pen" and meet his lawyer in the presence of the NIA officials, who would be out of an audible distance.

During the arguments, the NIA said Rana's custody was required to piece together the full scope of the conspiracy, and submitted he was required to be taken to various locations for retracing the events that took place 17 years ago.