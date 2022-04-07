Delhi court rules in favor of Aakar Patel, asks CBI to withdraw LOC

The court stated in the report that there is an inherent contradiction in the stand taken by CBI, on the one hand, CBI claims that the LOC was got issued as the applicant was a flight risk, and in contradiction to that the accused was not arrested during the investigation and charge sheet was filed without arrest. Adding the court mentioned that CBI also did not explain what precautions or measures were taken during the investigation or at the time of filing the charge sheet to ensure the presence of the accused during the trial.