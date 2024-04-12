Delhi court seeks ED, CBI response on Manish Sisodia's plea seeking interim bail

AAP leader and former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia moved a court in Delhi on Thursday, seeking interim bail to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Manish Sisodia moved a court in Delhi on Friday, seeking interim bail to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Sisodia is currently is in judicial custody in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed the regular bail plea of Sisodia. The agency had said that there was no delay on the part of the prosecution, rather, the delay was caused by the accused persons by filing frivolous applications in the Delhi Excise Policy case, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Sisodia had argued that trial proceedings are going at a snail's pace. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CBI, as well as the Enforcement Directorate, alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi excise policy. They alleged undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority's approval.

Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet, as the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, on February 28 last year. His judicial custody was extended till April 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from Sisodia, the Enforcement Directorate has arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha in the same excise policy case. While Kejriwal is currently in judicial custody till April 15, Kavitha was also arrested by the CBI in the case on Thursday.

