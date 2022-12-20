Delhi court to hear Jacqueline Fernandez's plea for travelling abroad on 22 Dec

Delhi court to hear Jacqueline Fernandez's plea for travelling abroad on 22 Dec2 min read . 05:37 PM IST
- Special Judge Shailendra Malik issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and directed it to file its reply to the actor's application
A court in Delhi on Tuesday decided to hear on 22 December, a plea by actor Jacqueline Fernandez who requested the court to grant her permission to travel abroad. Fernandez has been accused in an alleged money laundering case of Rs. 200 crore which involves alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.
The actor is asking for permission to travel to Bahrain from December 23. Special Judge Shailendra Malik issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and directed the agency to file its reply to the actor's application.
The actor who was never arrested in this case was granted regular bail by the court on 15 November.
The court had taken cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 31 August and has asked the actor to appear before the court in person.
Fernandez was named as an accused for the first time in a supplementary chargesheet filed on 31 August. In the earlier chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet filed by the agency, the actor was not mentioned as an accused.
The actor was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) several times in connection with the investigation.
Earlier, Delhi Police also recorded statement of Fernandez in court under Section 164 after she claimed that he has some important information in the money laundering case.
According to news agency ANI, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police filed a chargesheet naming 14 accused including Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his Wife Leena Maria Paul, and others in 2021. The Chargesheet was filed under various sections of IPC and provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
Sukesh and his wife, with others, used Hawala routes and created Shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime, according to the EOW.
Sukesh is also accused of allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh of Rs. 200 crores.
