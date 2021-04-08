Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi Covid-19: Capital records highest one-day spike this year with 7,000 new cases

Delhi Covid-19: Capital records highest one-day spike this year with 7,000 new cases

Capital records highest 1-day spike this year with 7,000 new cases
2 min read . 08:01 PM IST Staff Writer

  • With todays, 7,437 fresh Covid cases and 24 deaths, the cumulative total reached 6,98,005 and the death toll rose to 11157
  • For two days in the trot, the city reported over 5,000 new infections

Delhi on Thursday reported close to 7,500 coronavirus cases, a huge jump in the daily Covid-19 tally. For two days in the trot, the city reported over 5,000 new infections. On Wednesday, as many as 5,506 patient were found infected, while on Tuesday, the number of new cases were 5,100.

With todays 7,437 fresh Covid cases and 24 deaths, the cumulative total reached 6,98,005 and the death toll rose to 11157. Currently, the active cases stands at 23,181.

The positivity rate jumped to 8,1 per cent on Thursday from 6.1 per cent the day before, according to the bulletin. A total of 91,770 tests, including 52,696 RT-PCR tests and 39,074 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

So far, over 6.6 lakh patients have recovered from the virus which also includes 3687 discharges.

Meanwhile, the government has taken several measures to tackle the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, which includes imposing a night curfew, random checking at the airport, restricting number of events in marriages and funeral.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Tuesday said the AAP government is alert on the pandemic situation here and keeping a "close watch" on it. Jain's remarks on the pandemic situation came hours after the Delhi government imposed night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said on Thursday morning, ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 84.21 per cent of the 1,26,789 new infections.

It also said, Twelve states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India registered a record single-day spike of 1,26,789 new coronavirus infections pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,29,28,574, according to the ministry data updated on Thursday morning.

