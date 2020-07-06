Delhi's novel coronavirus tally on Monday crosses 1 lakh-mark after 1,379 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, making it the third region in the country to have more than a lakh cases since the outbreak after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

On 23 June, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital now stands at 1,00,823, but recoveries have also rose significantly to reach 72,088, according to authorities.

There are currently 25,620 active cases while the death toll has reached 3,115 after 48 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the city in the last 24 hours, they said.

Along with that, 5,327 RTPCR tests and 8,552 rapid antigen tests conducted today. So far 6,57,383 test have been done in the national capital, stated Delhi government.

Earlier today, the Centre said the average number of samples being tested per day for Covid-19 has gone up in Delhi from 5,481 to 18,766 in about a month and in spite of increased testing, the positivity rate has declined from around 30% cent to 10% the last three weeks.

The government also said that the national positivity rate, percentage of samples testing coronavirus positive from the total number of samples, has also reduced and now stands at 6.73%.

Meanwhile, the total coronavirus cases in India today rose to 6,97,413 after 24,248 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Recoveries jumped to 4,24,432, including 15,350 patients declared cured in past 24 hours. Currently there are 2,53,287 active coronavirus cases in the country, according to health ministry data. The recovery rate stands at 60.85%.

The death toll from coronavirus has risen to 19,693, including 425 fatalities in 24 hours.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via