Delhi Covid-19 cases shoot up again ahead of Diwali, positivity rate up over 2%

Delhi Covid-19 cases shoot up again ahead of Diwali, positivity rate up over 2%

1 min read . 10:04 PM ISTLivemint
Delhi on Saturday recorded 135 fresh Covid cases with an increased positivity rate of 2.12%

  • As the Diwali season is closing in, Delhi is witnessing uptick in the number of Covid-19 cases with positivity rate also crossing 2%

Amidst the economic turmoil, world seem to be distracted from the Covid-19 virus for now which raises its head time and again and is continuously evolving into new variants. As the Diwali festival is closing in, Delhi is again witnessing a surge in cases of Covid-19 with the test positivity rate jumping over 2%.

Although no fatality was reported from the city due to the virus on Saturday, Delhi saw 135 fresh cases of Covid-19 which is slowly rising.

In its health bulletin, the health department informed that now total cases of the Covid-19 virus in the city stand at 20,04,787, while the death toll is 26,506.

The city saw 112 cases on Friday with a test positivity rate of 1.75% while on Thursday, the number of cases was 130, with a positivity rate of 1.84%. For the first two days of the week (Monday and Tuesday), the city saw comparatively fewer cases at 67 and 97.

The figures clearly show a pattern of rising cases in the city and the test positivity rate is also in the upwards direction.

Currently, there are 465 active cases of Covid-19 in Delhi and a total of 297 patients are under home isolation for now. The health bulletin also informed that only 44 beds are occupied out of more than 8000 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in the city.

The increase in Covid-19 can be seen all across the country with Mumbai also recording 180 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. While Karnataka reported 163 new cases of the virus, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat reported comparatively fewer cases at 28 and 68.

The current season of festivals is seeing a lot of people gathering and celebrating festivals in public. As the Diwali festival close in, authorities and the public must keep an eye on the Covid-19 numbers and must take precautionary measures to stop the disease from disrupting our lives again.

