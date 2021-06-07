Delhi Covid-19: CM Arvind Kejriwal warns against lowering guard in Unlock 2.0

Delhi CM Kejriwal asserted that the city's economy needs to be revived in view of improving the Covid-19 situation.

As Delhi begins the gradual unlocking process from today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday warned against laxity and urged people to take all precautions to prevent COVID-19 infection. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, " "Many activities are resuming in Delhi from today. But take all the necessary precautions to prevent coronavirus infection - wear a mask, maintain social distancing and keep washing your hands, do not lax at all."

"One has to stay away from Corona infection and also bring the economy back on track," he added.

On Saturday, Kejriwal announced various relaxations allowing metro trains to operate with half capacity and shops in markets and malls to reopen on an odd-even basis from today (June 7). As per the circular, cinemas and theatres, restaurants (except home delivery/take away), bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, salons, beauty parlours and any shop pertaining to entertainment/amusement services have not been permitted to operate.

Delhi recorded 381 fresh cases of Covid, the lowest in over two and a half months and 34 fatalities, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.5 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Sunday.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, the Chief Minister announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from May 31 in a phased manner.

