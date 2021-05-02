Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi Covid-19 crisis: Oxygen Express departs for national capital from Odisha

Delhi Covid-19 crisis: Oxygen Express departs for national capital from Odisha

Oxygen Express with the oxygen tankers being sent to various Indian states in dire need of life-saving gas. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 04:45 PM IST Staff Writer

The Railway Minister Piyush Goyal claimed that the Oxygen Express is carrying 30.86 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) for Covid-19 patients

Indian Railways has claimed that an Oxygen Express train has departed from Odisha and is on its way to Delhi. The Railway Minister Piyush Goyal claimed that the Oxygen Express is carrying 30.86 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) for COVID-19 patients.

In an effort of fulfilling the rising demand for oxygen across the country due to a rampant surge in COVID-19 cases, the Railways launched 'Oxygen Express' to deliver medical oxygen to various states.

In a tweet, the Railway Minister said, "Oxygen Express to Delhi has departed from Angul, Odisha carrying 30.86 MT of oxygen for COVID-19 patients."

"Railways is playing a crucial role in our collective fight against COVID-19 by transporting oxygen from oxygen plants to states across," he added in his tweet.

Delhi received its first supply of LMO via train on April 27 (Tuesday). The Oxygen Express carried 64.55 tonnes of medical oxygen to the national capital from Jindal Steel Plant in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

Another Oxygen Express is said to bring 120 MT of LMO to the national capital in six tankers from Durgapur, West Bengal.

With inputs from ANI

