The Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) will be meeting today under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the lifting of remaining Covid-19 restrictions in the national capital. The meeting will start at 12.30 pm today. Delhi has been witnessing a regular decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases during the third wave which hit the country mainly driven by the omicron variant.

The main agenda of the meeting will be lifting of night curfew and 50% seating capacity in restaurants and bars are likely to be lifted, according to the officials as reported by news agency PTI.

"Except for gatherings related to political, social, cultural and such other activities, the remaining restrictions are expected to be lifted as the Covid situation has improved significantly," a senior Delhi government official said.

Current Covid-19 restrictions in Delhi: Night curfew from 11pm to 6 am

Upto two passengers in three wheelers and cabs

50% capacity in cinema halls, restaurants, bars

No standing is allowed in Delhi Metro, DTC buses

One weekly market in a municipal zone

50% capacity in banquet halls and 200 guests allowed in wedding ceremonies

Religious places open but no visitors are allowed

Ban on any kind of religious, political, festival related gatherings in the national capital

The DDMA in its meeting earlier this month, allowed several relaxations, including the opening of schools and colleges and extended imposition of night curfew from 11 pm instead of 10 pm.

Covid-19 cases in Delhi: Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday reported 556 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent and six deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department.

The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 50,591 while 618 patients were discharged in a day, the bulletin said.

Delhi's case tally has now increased to 18,58,154 and the death toll is at 26,115.

The city on Wednesday reported 583 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent and three deaths.

On Tuesday, the national capital had reported 498 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death. A day before, it reported 360 cases with the positivity rate falling below the one per cent mark for the first time since December 28.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

